Three arrested after hit-and-run fatality

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run at the intersection of Broad Street and 6th Avenue on May 27, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

Laquetta Watley, 42, and Quidarxius Watley, 18, both of Westlake, were involved in a two-vehicle accident with a motorcycle, according to Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux, Lake Charles Police Department spokesperson. The motorcycle driver, Trygve Delafosse, later died from his injuries.

Laquetta Watley was arrested on three counts of felony accessory after the fact, two counts of felony hit-and-run driving, obstruction of justice and felony simple/aggravated escape. Her bond is set at $300,000.

Quidarxius Watley was arrested on charges of felony hit-and-run, improper turning at an intersection and obstruction of justice. His bond is set at $175,500.

A 16-year-old was also arrested on charges of obstruction of justice in connection with the crash.

