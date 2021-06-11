SWLA Arrest Report - June 10, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 10, 2021.

Sabra Lynn Fruge, 27, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; contempt of court; unauthorized entry of a place of business.

Adam Wade Bushnell, 33, Orange, TX: Tail lamps; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Darrick Jerrold Arceneaux Sr., 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; driver must be licensed; failure to obey traffic signals; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Lucas Otis Breaux, 21, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Jasmine Nicole Patterson, 20, Lake Charles: Aggravated flight from an officer; driver must be licensed; possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Clinton Raggio, 55, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nelson Jerome Toney Sr., 54, DeQuincy: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; aggravated assault; contempt of court (4 charges).

Amy Carol Richard, 43, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $5,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court (3 charges); theft under $1,000.

John Christopher Malbrew, 49, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; proper equipment required on vehicles; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bonnie Sue Vincent, 53, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; use of illegal drugs in the presence of a minor.

Chester Wayne Johnson, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; armed robbery.

Quidarxius Darqaun Watley, 18, Westlake: Improper turning at intersection; hit and run; obstruction of justice.

James Shannon Oneal, 18, Crowley: Theft under $1,000 (2 charges); burglary (2 charges); possession of stolen firearms (2 charges); theft of a firearm.

Michael Thomas Larce, 37, New Orleans: Contempt of court (2 charges); resisting an officer with violence.

Tauj Chardez Taplin, 19, Baton Rouge: Second-degree murder.

Eddie Lee Clark Jr., 47, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer.

Marcel Henry McAlisiter, 39, Lake Charles: False imprisonment; child endangerment; domestic abuse; strangulation; cruelty to animals.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.