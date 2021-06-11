South Beauregard residents proposing the legalization of alcohol sales

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish is one of the few around that is still partially dry - no alcohol is sold. But there’s a proposal to change that.

Some concerned citizens and business people in the Ward Six area of Beauregard Parish, which is Ragley, think it would be good to allow retail alcohol sales in the area. So, they’ve started a petition.

The petition started a week ago, and they have 60 days to get 25% of the voters in Ward Six to sign it, in order to put the issue on the ballot, preferably in November.

Adam Lagneaux says it would help generate more revenue for roads and bridges.

“Our infrastructure needs to be improved, ditches need to be cleaned, road maintenance and such. And in a lot of cases, there’s not enough money to do that, enough funds. So, I think a simple way to fix that would be to start allowing alcohol sales in South Beauregard.”

And he believes it would encourage economic development.

“We’ve had interest from several popular restaurants who have voiced and said, ‘Hey, if alcohol is legalized in South Beauregard, it would make it a lot more economical for us to open a location there,’” Lagneaux said.

If approved, there would be alcohol in stores and restaurants. Still, there would be no bars in Beauregard Parish.

Lagneaux says it would be great to have nice restaurants close to home.

“A simple fix would be taking us out of the 1920s and allowing alcohol sales. It doesn’t cost our taxpayers any more money. They’re already spending the money on the alcohol in Calcasieu Parish versus the parish that they reside in.”

Petitions are available at three businesses: Thibs Grocery, South Beau Fit and T Doug’s Cajun Cuisine.

We hear some churches may oppose the measure, but we have not been able to interview any church leaders on the proposal.

