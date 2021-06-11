Real Reform Louisiana disappointed in insurance reforms in this legislative session

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Many people were hoping for insurance reform during this session of the legislature. That’s especially after so many hurricane survivors had a hard time getting what they need to rebuild.

Those fighting for insurance reform say it was a disappointing session but that they plan to pick up where they left off next year.

“Pitiful, pitiful.” That’s how hurricane survivor Robin Baudoin describes insurance reform progress this year in the legislature.

She says she had no choice but to sue when her insurer would not give her enough to be fair.

“They certainly haven’t offered or paid me enough to replace my home and that’s to build a home half the size of the one I lost,” she said.

Eric Holl with Real Reform Louisiana says there were some small gains in the legislature such as Brett geymann’ s bill to increase penalties for bad faith dealings with consumers.

“It makes minor changes, still worthwhile changes. They’re still worthwhile changes, still a positive step. But increases the minimum penalty an insurance company can pay from a thousand dollars to $2500 dollars. So that’s something that will help folks with smaller claims,” said Holl.

Holl says the bill also requires insurance companies to furnish consumers with adjuster or insurance reports within two weeks of their request.

“Your insurance company has 15 days to give you any engineering reports or adjuster reports can look at them yourself and compare them to maybe an independent adjuster or an independent engineer report that you get,” he said.

He says the bill is on the way to the governor.

And again, Holl promises to work for consumer protection measures again next year. He suggests citizen look at the legislature web site to see how their senators and representative voted on various insurance reform bills.

