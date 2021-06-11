50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Pulitzer Prizes to be announced after delay caused by virus

Dana Canedy makes announcement of winners Monday, April 15, 2019, in New York.
Dana Canedy makes announcement of winners Monday, April 15, 2019, in New York.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Pulitzer Prizes in journalism and the arts will be announced Friday, recognizing the best work in a year in which people isolated themselves because of a deadly pandemic and took to the streets over racial injustice.

There have been few years in journalism like 2020, when nearly everything that happened was touched by COVID-19.

The announcement of the prizes itself was originally scheduled for April 19 but the Pulitzer Prize Board postponed it until June to give its 18 members a chance to debate the entries in person, instead of remotely.

Winners will be announced during a livestream that begins at 1 p.m.

This is the second such ceremony to be pushed back amid the pandemic. Last year’s announcement was pushed back two weeks to give board members busy covering the pandemic more time to evaluate the finalists.

The Pulitzer Prizes in journalism were first awarded in 1917 and are considered the field’s most prestigious honor in the United States.

The awards luncheon traditionally held at Columbia University in May also is postponed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

Temperatures remain warm, but a nice evening for some grilling
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and steamy for our Friday, better rain chances return Sunday and into next week
In this May 24, 2011, file photo Queen Elizabeth II, and U.S. President Barack Obama attend a...
Lucky number: Biden is 13th US president set to meet queen
El presidente Joe Biden saluda desde la entrada al avión Air Force One en la Base de la Fuerza...
G-7 nations gather to pledge 1B vaccine doses for world
Wealthy investors are demanding G7 governments take stronger action on the climate crisis.
Wealthy investors demand action on climate from G7 governments