50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Panorama Music House hopes to be back by October with updates to building

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The front wall of Panorama Music House has been removed as part of demolition for the reconstruction of the building. This nearly 100-year-old building has been through a lot, especially with the recent hurricanes.

Hurricane Laura spread bricks from the Panorama Music House all over Broad Street. Then, a few months later, Delta hit. Now, the building is getting a makeover.

“It starts with cleaning it up, assessing, throwing out everything that was damaged - that was really only about 15 months old. We were only open about a year and three months,” co-owner Frankie Randazzo said.

During Laura, one employee had stayed inside the building when the storm came through and relayed the damages to the owners who also caught a glimpse of the damage on TV. Randazzo said losing the restaurant was devastating; however, he didn’t take it as a setback. He instead saw an opportunity.

“Then I called Jay Ecker, our partner and I said, ‘Jay.’ I said, ‘We just saved a bunch of money.’ He said, ‘What are you talking about?’ I said, ‘We’re going to do a rooftop patio bar, and the demo is already done.’”

Having a chance to turn around a bad situation, a new plan for the restaurant was evolved.

“To have our vision kind of actually happening. You see it, you think of it in your mind, and then the architect puts it on paper and it really starts to go up in bricks and mortar. It’s a - it’s a good feeling,” co-owner Jay Ecker said.

Ecker said they’ve drawn up a plan to conserve some of the build’s past while also vamping up the atmosphere. One relic they managed to salvage, though broken, was a sign that was over 30 years old.

“The Panorama Burger House sign, which we had renovated to be the Panorama Music House sign, has a long history in Lake Charles,” Ecker said. ”So, we wanted to really update it for where we are now but honor the history of the building and the neighborhood.”

The partners intend on having a replica of the iconic sign made to front the building and will still be holding on to the original. Much of everything else was lost over the past year, but the new project is coming along.

“I know it’s going to be really really worth it when it’s done. I think it’s going to give downtown a huge resurgence.”

The new roof is expected to be put on next week. As far as reopening, they said their hopes are to be back up and running by Chuck Fest in October.

The partners also have another reason to celebrate. The Panorama building on Broad Street was also once home to the original Rikenjaks Brewery, which Randazzo and Ecker operate as well.

The Ryan Street location for the restaurant is celebrating its 5th year anniversary Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

After a year in quarantine, summer camps are now back in session for many kids in the Lake Area.
Summer camps return to the Lake Area
Gov. John Bel Edwards will give his closing remarks after the end of the 2021 Louisiana...
Gov. Edwards holds news conference following end of 2021 Louisiana Legislative Session
SURVIVING THE STORM: KPLC 2021 Hurricane Special
2021 KPLC Hurricane Special
Clayton Dwayne Kemp, 19, was indicted on two counts of second-degree rape and one count of...
Lake Charles man indicted on rape charges