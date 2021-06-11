50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Mainieri not ready to give up the LSU uniform just yet

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri will retire after the 2021 season.
LSU head coach Paul Mainieri will retire after the 2021 season.(WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - It was a small, but vocal crew cheering on the LSU Tigers as they headed to Tennessee. The biggest cheers, of course, reserved for head coach Paul Mainieiri.

After 15 seasons with LSU, Mainieri will retire after this season. It appeared his time was done at LSU when the Tigers lost Game 1 in the Eugene Regional. But then, LSU rattled off four wins to advance over Oregon.

Now the Volunteers are in LSU’s sights, and Mainieri can continue wearing the Purple and Gold.

“Certainly when we got in the NCAA Tournament. I’m going to enjoy it. When I put the uniform on in the hotel every day. I didn’t know if it was going to be the last time I put a uniform on. So every time I put it on in Eugene, it was pretty emotional for me. I just said to myself, I’m going to the field and enjoy this day. It might be the last time I wear a uniform,” said Paul Mainieri.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri high-fives a fan as the Tigers leave campus on Thursday, June 10,...
Tigers leave LSU for Knoxville Super Regional against Tennessee
Glen "Big Baby" Davis
Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis gets basketball court named after him
FILE - Alabama's Ronnie Harrison (15) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson's Artavis Scott...
College Football Playoff considering expansion to 12 teams
(Source: Mark Lagrange)
Louisiana lawmakers OK sports betting rules, send to Edwards