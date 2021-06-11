LSU baseball is a much different team than their last trip to Knoxville

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A couple of months it did not seem likely LSU would make it to a Regional. Now, the Tigers are in Knoxville taking on Tennessee in the Super Regionals after winning the Eugene Regional.

In their regular-season meeting, The Volunteers sweep of LSU was part of the Tigers’ 1-8 start to SEC play. Since then, LSU is 21-12 with a regional title under its belt. The Tigers are now confidently playing their best baseball of the season.

“Once we got the opportunity, once we knew we were getting into the playoffs, that’s what it was about, you just got to have a chance,” Second Baseman Zach Arnold said.” “You just got to get in and it’s anybody’s ball game at that point, and that’s just what we were talking about you know just let us in and give us a chance and we are going to prove some people wrong and that’s what we did. I know playing your best ball at the right time is all you can ask for.”

For many of the team’s young stars like Zach Arnold, Knoxville was their first road trip back in March. A much more seasoned group of Tigers will take the field at Lindsey Nelson Stadium this weekend.

“The games were really close, but we just didn’t win them. Going on the road for the first time in the sec was a tremendous challenge,” Head Coach Paul Mainieri said. “Honestly, our players were kind of feeling their way through it. Now we are hardened you know. We have been on the road for five road series, plus we had to go on the road in the regional round. All of those experiences have allowed their confidence to continue to grow. I think we are a completely different team than we were back then.”

While this LSU team isn’t beaming with Super Regional experience, the Tigers are focused on not allowing the moment to be too big.

" I think we are all just kind of ready I think we are just going to treat it like another series you know, I know it’s for something bigger than that but I think at the end of the day we are just playing baseball we are doing what we love with our brothers out there and I think that is what it’s going to be like out there this weekend,” Arnold said.

LSU and Tennessee square off at 6 p.m. Saturday night in game one of the Super Regional.

