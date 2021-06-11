Louisiana's free fishing weekend kicks off June 12th.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s that time of the year.

“I like to say that the outdoors provides a space that a lot of people don’t get day to day. It’s a venue you’re not in every day,” said Wildlife and Fisheries’ Gabe Giffin.

Louisiana annual free fishing weekend.

“There are a few reasons behind it,” he said. “It gives anyone an opportunity to get out and go fishing this weekend with one less thing to think about. You don’t need your licenses.”

Another reason behind the event?

“This weekend’s kind of a little bit of a grace period for people out there who maybe didn’t realize that June 1st is actually when you need to go ahead and renew your fishing license for the following year.”

Taking place June 12th and 13th, Giffin says they’re encouraging participants to bring their children - hoping to reel a new generation of anglers.

“Everyone has to have their first time fishing, you can be that parent or guardian out there,” he said. “Like I said earlier, with one less thing to worry about this weekend, take a young person fishing, who knows what you might unleash down there, little livelihood later on.”

And although you don’t need your license this weekend, all other regulations will be enforced.

“The main thing we’re looking for is just to make sure that people are fishing in an ethical, responsible manner,” he said. You do not need your fishing license, but you still have to check in with the length and size and the amount of fishes that you can keep for that species.”

To purchase a fishing license, you can head over to wlf.louisiana.gov

