Live @ the Lakefront concert series kicks off tonight

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Another sign of recovery as Live at the Lakefront returns to Lake Charles. It’s the first time since 2019 that bands will take the stage for the event hosted by the Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA and First Federal Bank of Louisiana.

The festival filled with local bands, live art demonstrations, an outdoor art market, and food trucks will take over the shores of Lake Charles at the Arcade Amphitheater.

Tonight from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. we’ll hear music from Infinite Bus, Louisiana Yard Dogs, and Leah Nicole and the Fellas.

Executive Director for the Arts and Humanities Council Devan Corbello is looking forward to bringing Live at the Lakefront back to the area.

“We are super excited. There’s really going to be a plethora of genres being played tonight, so there’s really going to be something for everyone whatever your music taste is, you’re going to have a good time. So, get out of the house, eat, drink, and buy some art as well.”

The open-air market will have entertainment for all ages with local vendors selling crafts, food, and drinks.

All beverages purchased throughout the evening will directly benefit the Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA.

Corbello said that they had to cancel the day of the event last year because of COVID so they’re really looking forward to tonight’s event.

“Just to be outside with people, friends, and a community that’s gone through so much over the course of the past year and a half, so this is a great way to show that we’re coming back. To show them that music, food, and art are a great way to get people back up again.”

Live at the Lakefront will also take place on June 18th and 25th.

