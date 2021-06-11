50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles man found guilty on murder and attempted murder charges

Michael Thomas, 54, of Lake Charles.
By KPLC Digital Team
Updated: 39 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been found guilty on second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder charges.

According to the district attorney’s office, on Friday, June 11, Michael Thomas, 54, of Lake Charles, was found guilty as charged of one count second-degree murder; and one count attempted second-degree murder.

In January of 2020, Thomas was accused of shooting and injuring his ex-girlfriend, as well as shooting her boyfriend who was later pronounced deceased, according to the district attorney’s office.

Post-trial motions will take place August 4 before Judge Guidry.

Assistant District Attorneys Charles Robinson and Amariha Fort prosecuted the case for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

