Gov. Edwards signs bill designating Juneteenth as state holiday

Statewide, LA (KPLC) - On Friday, June 11, the Office of the Governor announced that Gov. Edwards had signed 11 new bills into law, including the designation of Juneteenth as a state holiday.

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has signed the following bills into law from the 2021 Legislative Session.

ACT 118—HB 601 Creates the pelicans specialty license plate.

ACT 119—HB 1 Provides for the ordinary operating expenses of state government for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.

ACT 120—HB 516 Makes supplemental appropriations for Fiscal Year 2020-2021.

ACT 121—HB 84 Provides relative to qualification of jurors.

ACT 122—HB 145 Provides relative to parole.

ACT 123—HB 216 Provides relative to the imposition of court costs in proceedings involving children.

ACT 124—HB 232 Provides relative to discharge and dismissals of prosecutions for misdemeanor convictions.

ACT 125—HB 248 Decreases probation and parole fees for certain offenders.

ACT 126—HB 325 Provides with respect to the procedure of arrest of persons with minor or dependent children.

ACT 127—HB 378 Provides relative to registration and voting by a person with a felony conviction.

ACT 128—HB 554 Designates Juneteenth as a state holiday.

The Governor issued eight line-item vetoes to HB 1. Click here to read the Governor’s line-item veto message. Additionally, he issued four line-item vetoes to HB 516. Click here to read the line-item veto message.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.