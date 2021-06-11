FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot weekend ahead; a few storms by Sunday

Evening Planner (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What a beautiful end to our work week with temperatures into the lower 90s but dewpoints slightly lower keeping those feels like temperatures just below the triple digits. The forecast remains quiet this evening as temperatures fall through the 80s and eventually into the middle 70s overnight.

Weekend Forecast (KPLC)

Saturday will be fantastic as sunshine returns bringing a wonderful day to the area. Highs tomorrow will heat up quickly though with highs in the lower to middle 90s and heat index values around 100. Make sure to use your sunscreen and stay hydrated if you’ll be outside.

Scattered afternoon storms Sunday (KPLC)

By Sunday, a few scattered afternoon thunderstorms come into play as the high pressure ridge that’s been holding strong over our area begins to weaken and move away. These look to be mainly confined to the afternoon hours as far as the best rain chances on Sunday.

Area to watch next week (KPLC)

In the tropics, things remain quiet for now and that won’t be changing through the weekend. Enjoy the weekend and don’t get too caught up in worrying about what “might” form. Speaking of what might form, the National Hurricane Center is now highlighting the Bay of Campeche with a 20% chance of tropical development over the next five days. Today, computer models are all in agreement with that, showing the potential of a weak area of low pressure developing by the middle of next week.

Beyond the development stages by the middle of next week, models still diverge greatly on where an eventual landfall might occur. They all do however agree on this being a very weak one-sided storm, meaning greatest impacts will be rain and not wind, anywhere east of the center. Therefore, our forecast could change quite a bit next week with expected rainfall, depending on what track the system takes and that just cannot be determined at this point.

Stay with the First Alert Weather Team and we’ll keep you updated and make sure to check the forecast every day for any potential changes to our local forecast regarding this potential tropical system next week.

