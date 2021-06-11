FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and steamy for our Friday, better rain chances return Sunday and into next week

We could reach 90 degrees for the first time this year (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We have made it to the end of the work week and the best news of all is that we look to see plenty of sunshine and low rain chances to round out the week. It will be on the warm side though as we look to hit 90 degrees during the afternoon, which would be the first time this year with lower 90′s for inland areas. The weather looks to stay nice heading into the weekend, but we bump the heat up just a few degrees heading into Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures remain warm, but a nice evening for some grilling (KPLC)

Making your way out the door to work this morning it’s pretty much a carbon copy of what we saw on our Thursday as temperatures have fallen into the lower to middle 70′s north and middle to upper 70′s farther south. The sunshine greets us first thing this morning and will help to warm us quickly through the afternoon and much like the last days the big story will be the heat. Highs will once again reach the upper 80′s t lower 90′s across the region, but we will feel much warmer than that as heat indices will be back into the upper 90′s to near 100. High pressure continues to build in overheard and control the weather, which means we see plenty of sunshine and those low rain chances.

Temperatures remain warm, but rain chances slowly increase for Sunday (KPLC)

For the weekend more of the same can be expected at least for Saturday as sunshine sticks around and so does the humidity so any outdoor plans will be just fine other than the fact it will be quite warm. Things do change just a little for Sunday as a trough will slide in and that will mean our shower and storm chances will increase, the good news is it doesn’t appear to be a washout as the storms will be isolated in nature as well as more so in the evening with the majority of our day on the drier side. Each afternoon will feature temperatures in the lower 90′s with some middle 90′s possible for areas just north. Next week will bring us more unsettled weather as daily storm chances arrive.

Rain and storm chances increase starting Sunday (KPLC)

Heading into next week the focus will turn from sunny days to days with sunshine and afternoon storms as the trough builds in over the region helping to spark showers and storms most afternoons. Lower rain chances are around to start the week with high chances arriving by the end as well as slightly cooler temperatures. Temperatures start off in the lower 90′s through the middle of the week before more cloud cover and rain moves in for the end of next week. Still plenty of time to fine tune the details of the rain, but for now totals remain low.

No areas of interest to watch in the Atlantic over the next 5 days (KPLC)

Looking at the tropics the best news of all is that over the next 5 days no new development is expected across the Atlantic, Caribbean, or the Gulf. Of course there has been a lot of social media hype about a potential system in the Gulf over the next five days. While yes long range models are showing the possibility of development in the Bay of Campeche this is still a long ways out with there still is no high confidence that this will happen or if there will be any impacts to Southwest Louisiana. So there is no need to be concerned at this point in time, but just a reminder we have to watch things closely each day as the forecast changes. You can count on the 7Stormteam to keep you updated with the latest forecast. For now enjoy a nice warm weekend ahead and have a great Friday!

Keeping an eye on the possibility of disturbed weather into next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

