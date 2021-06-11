50/50 Thursdays
Cameron holding recovery fairs this month

Cameron Parish OHSEP
Cameron Parish OHSEP(Cameron Parish OHSEP)
By Patrick Deaville
Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cameron Parish will be holding two recovery fairs for residents this month.

The fairs will allow residents to meet with Parish recovery partners for help with:

  • Referrals to resources
  • Answers to questions related to recovery
  • Discussion on issues with insurance and Mortgage companies
  • Review of FEMA and SBA applications and eligibility

The fairs will take place on the following dates.

June 12

South Cameron High School Cafeteria

753 Oak Grove Hwy. in Grand Chenier

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

June 19

Hackberry High School Cafeteria

1390 School St. in Hackberry

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

