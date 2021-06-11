Cameron holding recovery fairs this month

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cameron Parish will be holding two recovery fairs for residents this month.

The fairs will allow residents to meet with Parish recovery partners for help with:

Referrals to resources

Answers to questions related to recovery

Discussion on issues with insurance and Mortgage companies

Review of FEMA and SBA applications and eligibility

The fairs will take place on the following dates.

June 12

South Cameron High School Cafeteria

753 Oak Grove Hwy. in Grand Chenier

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

June 19

Hackberry High School Cafeteria

1390 School St. in Hackberry

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

