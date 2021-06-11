Cameron holding recovery fairs this month
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cameron Parish will be holding two recovery fairs for residents this month.
The fairs will allow residents to meet with Parish recovery partners for help with:
- Referrals to resources
- Answers to questions related to recovery
- Discussion on issues with insurance and Mortgage companies
- Review of FEMA and SBA applications and eligibility
The fairs will take place on the following dates.
June 12
South Cameron High School Cafeteria
753 Oak Grove Hwy. in Grand Chenier
10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
June 19
Hackberry High School Cafeteria
1390 School St. in Hackberry
10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
