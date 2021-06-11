Bogalusa shooting suspect arrested near Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One of two suspects believed to be involved in the shooting death of a Bogalusa resident was arrested near Lake Charles on June 10, 2021, according to the Bogalusa Police Department.

Detective Captain David Miller says, that evening Bogalusa Detectives were notified that the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office in Anahauc, TX, was on a traffic stop with a vehicle believed to belong to the suspect. During the traffic stop, a struggle took place between the deputies and the suspects that ended when Tauj Chardez Taplin, 19, of Kentwood fled in the vehicle.

The other suspect, Quardavion Tyvon White, 19, of McComb, was taken into custody by Chambers County Deputies.

Taplin led authorities on a high-speed chase east towards Beaumont. However, Detective Captain Miller says their pursuit was called off due to Taplin endangering the lives of others in the pursuit.

Louisiana State Police were later able to locate and arrest Taplin near Lake Charles.

In addition to charges regarding the struggle and pursuit in Texas as well as Calcasieu Parish, the two suspects are believed to have been responsible for the shooting death of Michael Brock, 19, in Bogalusa.

Brock had been a resident of the Kentwood area and was affiliated with the rap group faction “Three-13.” He was staying in Bogalusa with a relative of his girlfriend after receiving death threats on social media from members of a rival group in the Tangipahoa Parish area.

Police say neighbors informed them that someone knocked on the apartment door where Brock was staying. When Brock answered the door someone opened fire on him using an AR-15 .223 caliber assault rifle at point-blank range. The shooter then fled the scene as a passenger in a light-colored sedan.

Brock would later die as a result of multiple gunshot wounds received from the shooting.

Other occupants of the apartment were not hurt including a 7-year old child who was in the same room as Brock when the shooting occurred.

Bogalusa detectives say they identified White as the get-away driver and Taplin as the shooter with the help of ROCIC Intelligence Unit, multiple outside agencies, and surveillance video from the housing complex. They say both suspects are known to be affiliated with the rap group faction called “The Fours” with White also suspected of having ties to the Chicago Gang, the “Gangster Disciples.”

The Bogalusa Police Department thanked its detectives and all the outside agencies that assisted in the arrest of the suspects including the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, McComb Police Department, Baton Rouge Police Department, the Louisiana State Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms.

