Attempted murder suspect located in Lake Charles, arrested with two others for alleged vehicle burglaries

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says they located a 17-year-old attempted murder suspect out of Crowley and arrested them, along with two others, for alleged vehicle burglaries in Lake Charles.

According to Kayla Vincent, sheriff’s office spokeswoman, on Thursday, June 10, at approximately 4 a.m., sheriff’s office deputies were dispatched to the areas of E. Gauthier Road and Tom Hebert Road in Lake Charles in reference to several vehicle burglaries occurring in the area. Vincent says during the initial investigation, deputies were given a description of the car possibly responsible for the burglaries.

Vincent says a short time later deputies located a car matching the description in the area of Gulf Highway in Lake Charles, at which time they conducted a stop on the car. Deputies made contact with the three occupants: James S. O’Neal III, 18, a 16-year-old juvenile, and a 17-year-old juvenile, all of Crowley, according to Vincent.

James S. O’Neal III, 18, of Crowley. (CPSO)

Vincent says during the investigation, detectives learned the 17-year-old had an active warrant through the Crowley Police Department for attempted first-degree murder.

Vincent says during a subsequent search of the car, deputies located a total of four firearms; one of which had been previously reported stolen through Jennings Police Department and another which had been stolen earlier that morning during the vehicle burglaries in south Lake Charles.

During further investigation, it was discovered the suspects had traveled from Crowley to Lake Charles to commit the vehicle burglaries and had been armed when they committed the crimes, according to Vincent.

Vincent says all three suspects were arrested and charged with the following:

· Two counts of simple burglary

· Two counts of theft under $1,000

· Two counts of possession of a stolen firearm

· Theft of a firearm

Vincent says the juveniles were additionally charged with two counts of possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

O’Neal was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and the juveniles were booked into the Juvenile Detention Center, according to Vincent. Bonds have not yet been set.

The investigation is continuing and more charges are possible.

CPSO Detective Warner Levy is the lead investigator on this case.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.