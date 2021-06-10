50/50 Thursdays
Voodoo Fest pausing for 2021, returning next year

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As live music and festivals begin to return, and many of them scheduling dates in the fall of this year, one of New Orleans’ most popular events tweeted on Thursday morning they will “take a pause” in 2021.

“See you in 2022,” organizers of Voodoo Fest tweeted on June 10.

“Voodoo Music + Arts Expereince will take a pause in 2021 and will return to City Park for an epic Halloween experience in 2022,” the tweet read. “As our city reopens with an abundance of events to reconnect with, we look forward to holding our reunion when we can fully embrace the voodoo experience.”

Organizers say ticketholders will receive an email with information about rollover and refund options.

BUKU fest announced it’s lined up for October earlier this week.

