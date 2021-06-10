50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - June 9, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 9, 2021.

Matthew Steven Amos Jr., 22, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); instate detainer.

Blake Whitney Fontana, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; resisting an officer; instate detainer.

Javen Christopher Rasberry, 23, Beaumont, TX: Possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Brandon Charles Kockler, 35, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; broken tail lamps.

Ayana Monee Hasley, 22, Spring, TX: Resisting an officer with force; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; in a park after hours.

Jasmine Dashanea Barker, 22, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer with force; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; in a park after hours.

Laquetta Chermain Watley, 42, Westlake: Obstruction of justice; hit and run (2 charges); escape; accessory after the fact (3 charges); production, manufacture distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Marquise Lawrence Dunn, 18, Baton Rouge: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Desiree Angel Lincoln, 32, Sulphur: Contempt of court (3 charges); domestic abuse; contraband in a penal institution; battery of a police officer.

Cordale Samijer Williams Sr., 34, Lake Charles: Home invasion; property damage under $1,000; arson.

Jeremy Neil Saucier, 44, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Brian Keith Thomas Jr., 20, Ville Platte: Instate detainer.

Mitchell Lee Brevelle, 30, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Ceymon Deion Thomas, 20, Lake Charles: Public intimidation and retaliation.

Donocon Lee Cox, 29, Houston, TX: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Sabra Lynn Fruge, 27, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; contempt of court; unauthorized entry of a place of business.

Adam Wade Bushnell, 33, Orange, TX: Tail lamps; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Darrick Jerrold Arceneaux Sr., 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; driver must be licensed; failure to obey traffic lights; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

Drier weather sticks around to end the week so you can get the yard cut
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid afternoons continue, low rain chances until Sunday
CPSO Reality Check Program begins.
CPSO Reality Check Program begins
CPSO Reality Check Program begins.
CPSO Reality Check Program begins
KPLC Sunrise Interviews: Welding informational session at SOWELA Oakdale
KPLC Sunrise Interviews: Welding informational session at SOWELA Oakdale