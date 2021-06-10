SWLA Arrest Report - June 9, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 9, 2021.

Matthew Steven Amos Jr., 22, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); instate detainer.

Blake Whitney Fontana, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; resisting an officer; instate detainer.

Javen Christopher Rasberry, 23, Beaumont, TX: Possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Brandon Charles Kockler, 35, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; broken tail lamps.

Ayana Monee Hasley, 22, Spring, TX: Resisting an officer with force; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; in a park after hours.

Jasmine Dashanea Barker, 22, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer with force; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; in a park after hours.

Laquetta Chermain Watley, 42, Westlake: Obstruction of justice; hit and run (2 charges); escape; accessory after the fact (3 charges); production, manufacture distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Marquise Lawrence Dunn, 18, Baton Rouge: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Desiree Angel Lincoln, 32, Sulphur: Contempt of court (3 charges); domestic abuse; contraband in a penal institution; battery of a police officer.

Cordale Samijer Williams Sr., 34, Lake Charles: Home invasion; property damage under $1,000; arson.

Jeremy Neil Saucier, 44, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Brian Keith Thomas Jr., 20, Ville Platte: Instate detainer.

Mitchell Lee Brevelle, 30, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Ceymon Deion Thomas, 20, Lake Charles: Public intimidation and retaliation.

Donocon Lee Cox, 29, Houston, TX: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Sabra Lynn Fruge, 27, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; contempt of court; unauthorized entry of a place of business.

Adam Wade Bushnell, 33, Orange, TX: Tail lamps; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Darrick Jerrold Arceneaux Sr., 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; driver must be licensed; failure to obey traffic lights; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

