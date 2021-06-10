50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Sulphur man sentenced for federal tax fraud charges

On February 23, 2021, Franco pleaded guilty to one count in the Bill of Information, and...
On February 23, 2021, Franco pleaded guilty to one count in the Bill of Information, and according to information presented in court at the hearing, Franco was self-employed and owned a business in the Calcasieu Parish area, Chance said.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook has announced that Alfredo Franco, 54, of Sulphur, was sentenced today by United States District Judge James D. Cain to one year and one day in prison, followed by one year of supervised release, on federal tax fraud charges.

Franco was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $961,655, according to Vicki Chance, United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana spokeswoman.

Chance says Franco was charged in a Bill of Information with three counts of making and subscribing a false return, statement or other document.

On February 23, 2021, Franco pleaded guilty to one count in the Bill of Information, and according to information presented in court at the hearing, Franco was self-employed and owned a business in the Calcasieu Parish area, Chance said.

Chance says Franco admitted to submitting and electronically filing false and fraudulent U.S. Individual Income Tax Returns on behalf of his himself and his wife for the tax years 2015, 2016, and 2017. According to Chance, he purposefully omitted approximately $702,834 in gross receipts for tax year 2015, $1,270,449 in gross receipts for tax year 2016, and $696,763 in gross receipts for tax year 2017, from Schedule C (Profit or Loss from Business), where gross receipts are listed.

The omission of this income resulted in an additional tax liability of $961,655, according to Chance.

The IRS conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly P. Uebinger prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

Following the recent disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency,...
IRS announces tax relief for flood victims
Gov. Edwards discusses end of the 2021 Louisiana Legislative Session
(Source: Mark Lagrange)
Louisiana lawmakers OK sports betting rules, send to Edwards
On Thursday, June 10, Benjamin and Paulette Talley were arrested for criminal conspiracy to...
DeRidder couple accused of using over $6k from youth sports league funds for personal use