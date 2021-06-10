Sulphur man sentenced for federal tax fraud charges

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook has announced that Alfredo Franco, 54, of Sulphur, was sentenced today by United States District Judge James D. Cain to one year and one day in prison, followed by one year of supervised release, on federal tax fraud charges.

Franco was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $961,655, according to Vicki Chance, United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana spokeswoman.

Chance says Franco was charged in a Bill of Information with three counts of making and subscribing a false return, statement or other document.

On February 23, 2021, Franco pleaded guilty to one count in the Bill of Information, and according to information presented in court at the hearing, Franco was self-employed and owned a business in the Calcasieu Parish area, Chance said.

Chance says Franco admitted to submitting and electronically filing false and fraudulent U.S. Individual Income Tax Returns on behalf of his himself and his wife for the tax years 2015, 2016, and 2017. According to Chance, he purposefully omitted approximately $702,834 in gross receipts for tax year 2015, $1,270,449 in gross receipts for tax year 2016, and $696,763 in gross receipts for tax year 2017, from Schedule C (Profit or Loss from Business), where gross receipts are listed.

The omission of this income resulted in an additional tax liability of $961,655, according to Chance.

The IRS conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly P. Uebinger prosecuted the case.

