Sports Person of the Week - Scott Jones

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The LSU Eunice Bengals are National Champions for the second time in three seasons after beating Western Oklahoma State 5-4 in a 14-inning thriller. Redshirt freshman and Sulphur native Scott Jones had a big part to play in the championship game.

“Oh the feeling is indescribable,” said Jones. “It was just like all the work we put in, all the late nights all that it was just worth it, and it was just an amazing feeling.”

Jones scored the tying run in the ninth inning to swing the momentum back in the Bengal’s favor after giving up the lead in the eighth. Jones says he never lost faith that the win was in their grasp.

“I knew we were going to win the game,” Jones said. “When I got hit then Hunter Tabb hits the ball down the line to make it to third and then Jared McDonald gets down to the last pitch of the season also. Then he gets a base hit, big hit we tie it up and we end up winning in the 14th and it felt amazing.”

After last season was cut short because of COVID-19, Jones and his teammates worked harder to get back to the playoffs and embraced every big moment.

“It taught us all that life really isn’t fair and you never know when something can get taken away from you in a matter of seconds. No matter if we’re at practice or a game or a workout we went 100% because we never know it was going to get taken away,” Jones added.

For Jones, the next step will be a Division I school to finish out his three years of eligibility.

“I have a couple in the works right now. I’m not close to a decision, but in the next couple of weeks I will definitely have a spot where I’ll be going.”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.