‘Ring of Fire’ eclipse dazzled those who were able to see it

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(CNN) - Some people in the Northern Hemisphere got to see one of nature’s greatest shows Thursday morning - a partial “ring of fire” solar eclipse.

This type of eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun.

In a “Ring of Fire,” the moon’s distance from Earth keeps it from blocking out the sun’s light entirely, so when it passes in front of it, the star’s rays are brightly visible around the moon’s edges.

Only people in Greenland and parts of Russia and Canada got the full effect.

The eclipse was visible on a smaller scale, where a fingernail-shaped shadow partially covers the sun, from countries like the United Kingdom and Ireland.

There will be a total eclipse of the sun Dec. 4, but it won’t be visible from North America.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

