50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

McNeese’s Banks named second team All-American, Longino honorable mention

McKenzie cleared to compete in heptathlon
McNeese javelin throwers Donavon Banks and Hunter Longino finished 14th and 23rd in the NCAA...
McNeese javelin throwers Donavon Banks and Hunter Longino finished 14th and 23rd in the NCAA Championships.(ESPN)
By McNeese Sports Information
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Oregon – McNeese senior javelin thrower Donavon Banks picked up second-team All-American honors on Wednesday night when the Shreveport native placed 14th at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Throwing in the first flight along with freshman teammate Hunter Longino, Banks completed the flight in fifth place with a best throw of 223-feet, 4-inches, but missed out on advancing to the finals by seven feet as the top nine following both flights moved on for three more throws.

In addition to Banks’ second-team All-American honors, Longino will be awarded honorable mention All-American accolades following a 23rd place finish with a throw of 187-0.

“What a career for Donavon to finish here in Eugene,” said head coach Brendon Gilroy. “He came up a little short of his goal of getting first team, but we are so proud of him. He’ll leave with a school record in the event as well as getting a second degree in marketing.

“Hunter (Longino) has improved so much. It’s hard to believe his PR was a little over 170-feet back in January. Prior to the season, he hadn’t picked up a javelin in a year and a half. He’s definitely one to watch for the future.”

McNeese received some great news on Wednesday when it was learned that multi-event standout Grace McKenzie has been cleared to begin her competition in the women’s heptathlon on Friday.

The Southland Conference and McNeese school record holder in the event, McKenzie had to pull out of her individual events at the NCAA East Preliminary Round after aggravating an Achilles injury. After taking a couple of weeks off from competition and training, she’ll be ready to go on Friday.

“That was some fantastic news we received on Grace,” said Gilroy. “She got the all-clear from the meet doctor to compete. She’s been battling that injury since conference (SLC outdoor championships where she won the gold medal in the heptathlon). It caused her to miss her open events at the first round in Jacksonville, but now she’ll be able to toe the line in the heptathlon on Friday and end her McNeese career at the highest level.”

McKenzie is ranked 13th in the nation heading into the start of competition on Friday with the 100-meter hurdles at 2:00 p.m. The high jump will follow at 3:00 p.m., shot put at 5:00 p.m. and 200-meters at 8:43 p.m.

The heptathlon will wrap up on Saturday with three events beginning at 1:00 p.m. with the long jump, javelin at 2:15 p.m. and 800-meters at 6:43 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

LSU baseball head coach Paul Mainieri
LSU’s ‘Road Dogs’ look to play better against Tenn. in Supers than regular season
FILE - In this Saturday, June 24, 2017, file photo, Oregon State coach Pat Casey walks in front...
REPORT: Former Oregon St. baseball head coach Pat Casey becomes leading candidate for LSU job
Alex Box Stadium
3 LSU freshmen earn All-American honors
LSU guard Cameron Thomas (24)
Thomas, LSU highlight 2021 LSWA All-Louisiana men’s college basketball team