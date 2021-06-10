McNeese’s Banks named second team All-American, Longino honorable mention

EUGENE, Oregon – McNeese senior javelin thrower Donavon Banks picked up second-team All-American honors on Wednesday night when the Shreveport native placed 14th at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Throwing in the first flight along with freshman teammate Hunter Longino, Banks completed the flight in fifth place with a best throw of 223-feet, 4-inches, but missed out on advancing to the finals by seven feet as the top nine following both flights moved on for three more throws.

In addition to Banks’ second-team All-American honors, Longino will be awarded honorable mention All-American accolades following a 23rd place finish with a throw of 187-0.

“What a career for Donavon to finish here in Eugene,” said head coach Brendon Gilroy. “He came up a little short of his goal of getting first team, but we are so proud of him. He’ll leave with a school record in the event as well as getting a second degree in marketing.

“Hunter (Longino) has improved so much. It’s hard to believe his PR was a little over 170-feet back in January. Prior to the season, he hadn’t picked up a javelin in a year and a half. He’s definitely one to watch for the future.”

McNeese received some great news on Wednesday when it was learned that multi-event standout Grace McKenzie has been cleared to begin her competition in the women’s heptathlon on Friday.

The Southland Conference and McNeese school record holder in the event, McKenzie had to pull out of her individual events at the NCAA East Preliminary Round after aggravating an Achilles injury. After taking a couple of weeks off from competition and training, she’ll be ready to go on Friday.

“That was some fantastic news we received on Grace,” said Gilroy. “She got the all-clear from the meet doctor to compete. She’s been battling that injury since conference (SLC outdoor championships where she won the gold medal in the heptathlon). It caused her to miss her open events at the first round in Jacksonville, but now she’ll be able to toe the line in the heptathlon on Friday and end her McNeese career at the highest level.”

McKenzie is ranked 13th in the nation heading into the start of competition on Friday with the 100-meter hurdles at 2:00 p.m. The high jump will follow at 3:00 p.m., shot put at 5:00 p.m. and 200-meters at 8:43 p.m.

The heptathlon will wrap up on Saturday with three events beginning at 1:00 p.m. with the long jump, javelin at 2:15 p.m. and 800-meters at 6:43 p.m.

