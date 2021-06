Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A grand jury in Calcasieu court returned two counts of rape against a Lake Charles man Thursday.

Clayton Dwayne Kemp, 19, was indicted on two counts of second-degree rape and one count of sexual battery.

Kemp is accused of raping a 13-year-old between the dates of Aug. 1, 2020, and April 6, 2021.

Bond was set at $800,000.

