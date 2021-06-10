50/50 Thursdays
Shooter, 2 others dead in Fla. supermarket, sheriff confirms

Law enforcement officials responded to a report of a shooting at a Publix grocery store in...
Law enforcement officials responded to a report of a shooting at a Publix grocery store in Royal Palm Beach, Florida on Thursday.(WPTV via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead after a shooting inside a Florida supermarket.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a man, woman and child died in the shooting at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach.

Spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in the statement Thursday that the shooter is among the dead.

Further information was not immediately available.

