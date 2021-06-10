50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Gov. Edwards to hold news conference following end of 2021 Louisiana Legislative Session

Gov. John Bel Edwards will give his closing remarks after the end of the 2021 Louisiana...
Gov. John Bel Edwards will give his closing remarks after the end of the 2021 Louisiana Legislative Session.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing on Thursday, June 10, about the 2021 Legislative Session shortly after it adjourns.

In accordance with Louisiana law, the session must end by 6 p.m.

Edwards is scheduled to speak about 30 minutes after sine die, which means “without assigning a day for a further meeting or hearing.”

The governor’s address will be streamed live in this story.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

The Louisiana OMV says they don’t ask customers to provide sensitive personal data through text...
Louisiana OMV warns residents of new phishing scam
Regional Medical Director, Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh explains the percent positivity rate for Region...
COVID-19 in SWLA: June 10, 2021
2021 7 News Hurricane Special: Surviving the Storm.
2021 Hurricane Special airs at 6:30 p.m.
Voodoo Fest organizers will "take a pause" in 2021 and return next year.
Voodoo Fest pausing for 2021, returning next year