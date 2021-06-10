FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More sun and heat with some rain on the way by Sunday

3 Day Forecast (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our weather is certainly in repeat mode with temperatures again today pushing 90 degrees and heat index values near 100 under partly to mostly sunny skies. This dry stretch of weather is receiving no complaints though as our area needs this time to dry out and we’ll get more of the same as we move into Friday and Saturday. Temperatures throughout the evening will drop through the 80s but likely only dip into the middle to upper 70s again overnight.

A trough brings some showers late Sunday (KPLC)

Look for more of the same weather for Friday, with some clouds giving way to more hot sunshine with highs tomorrow officially forecast to reach the 90 degree mark in Lake Charles and heat indices around 100. It continues to look dry for Friday and even Saturday for that matter as temperatures soar a couple of degrees higher into the lower 90s for the Lake Charles but areas farther north will see highs in the middle 90s for Saturday and Sunday.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

We’ll see a weak trough of low pressure move in from the north on Sunday, increasing the chances for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, but mainly during the evening hours. Therefore, most of the daytime hours on Sunday look to stay hot and rain free. Heading into next week, a stalling front approaches the region by mid-week. This will keep off and on rain chances in play each day with rain chances in the 30-40% range.

Area to watch by the end of next week (KPLC)

The good news in the tropics is that over the next 5 days, no development is expected anywhere in the Atlantic basin, but the possibility of a low pressure forming in the southern Bay of Campeche by the end of next week is all the buzz on social media. Yes, long range models have been consistent on showing some sort of low-pressure area developing in this region and perhaps drifting toward the southern Gulf over within the next 10-12 days. While there is no high confidence just yet in this possibility, there is absolutely nothing to be concerned with just yet here in Southwest Louisiana nor any solid evidence to support we would be directly impacted. Therefore, continue to monitor the forecast each day as things can and will change, and we’ll certainly let you know when there a reason to be concerned.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.