FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid afternoons continue, low rain chances until Sunday

Go ahead and grab the large cup of coffee heading out (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Starting off our Thursday morning we are a few degrees cooler than the past couple of mornings with temperatures in the middle to upper 70′s for many of us. The dry start continues as well with just a few clouds in the mix from time to time and that will be the case for the majority of the afternoon as our rain chances remain low, but our temperatures warm quickly.

Temperatures warm back into the upper 80's once again for the afternoon (KPLC)

For those heading off to work this morning you’ll need the sunglasses once again as we are off to a mostly sunny to partly cloudy start much like the last few mornings. If you have enjoyed the weather the last few days then the good news is we get a another day very similar as high pressure continues to remain our main driving force helping us to stay dry, but also keeping us on the humid side. The high is situated just to the south and east and is continuing to bring southerly flow bringing moisture in from the Gulf. Highs once again are again within a degree or two of 90 for many of us with the better chances of reaching the 90 degree mark for the inland zones. Virtually the same forecast for the evening hours as the last several days as we slowly cool down with just a few clouds moving in for the overnight hours.

Our heat index continues to be the big story as warm and humid afternoons continues (KPLC)

Heading into our Friday and Saturday the pattern changes very little meaning we see low rain changes persisting, which is good news for us as we need a break from the rain to help dry out. The bad news is that the heat and humidity continue to roll on so it will be important that we stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water if you are having to work outdoors for an extended period of time. We may warm a degree or two heading into the weekend with more widespread lower 90′s possible for the afternoon, so if you are able it will be perfect for outdoor weather like swimming or getting on the lake.

Drier weather sticks around to end the week so you can get the yard cut (KPLC)

A weak boundary will move in from the north on Sunday and that will help to spark a few showers and storms around with the coverage remaining scattered for now and then turning more isolated moving into next week. Rain chances stick around through the middle of next week before we see a small break with lower rain chances to end the week, but even with a few more storms and a front temperatures remain steady in the upper 80′s to near 90.

A trough builds in for the beginning of next week keeping us unsettled (KPLC)

Taking a quick look at the tropics there is some good news as the National Hurricane Center has dropped the area of interest in the southern Caribbean with no development expected over the next 5 days. Models do try to have a disturbance of some sort forming in the Bay of Campeche late next week, but that is still up for debate as models continue to go back and forth. For now there is nothing to worry about for the northern Gulf, just a reminder we are in Hurricane season and things can change quickly. The 7Stormteam will continue to monitor the tropics through the season and bring you the latest forecast. For now enjoy the warm and dry weather the next few days.

Tropics are quiet for now, we'll keep a eye on them over the coming weeks (KPLC)

