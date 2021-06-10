DeRidder couple accused of using over $6k from youth sports league funds for personal use

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A DeRidder husband and wife have been arrested after being accused of using funds from a youth baseball/softball league for personal use, according to the DeRidder Police Department.

According to the police department, on Tuesday, May 4, they received a complaint of possible misappropriation of funds by certain board members of the DeRidder Baseball/Softball League.

The police department says detectives began their investigation with the league’s financial records, purchases and other evidence, and it appears since 2019, board president Benjamin Talley, 49, and board secretary/treasurer, his wife, Paulette Talley, 51, both of DeRidder, have been using league funds, totaling over $6,000 for personal use, food, gas and home improvements of their own residence.

On Thursday, June 10, Benjamin and Paulette Talley were arrested for criminal conspiracy to commit theft; and theft, both felonies, and booked into the BPSO Jail with bond set at $10,000 for each, the police department said.

The police department says a condition of their bond is they cannot have contact whatsoever with any member, director or officer of the baseball league, and failure to comply with bond conditions could result in forfeiture of their bond and being booked back into the jail.

The investigation is still ongoing.

