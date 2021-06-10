CPSO warns citizens of new scam

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Sheriff Tony Mancuso is warning of a new scam that may make its way to Calcasieu Parish. This one pulls at the heartstrings of those who want to help our local veterans, especially those affected by COVID-19.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received word yesterday that victims in nearby parishes have reported receiving an email from what appears to be from the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association.

The email asks victims to participate in collecting gift cards to donate to veterans to help with the financial burdens of COVID.

The email then instructs the victim to reply to the email if they wish to participate. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone who receives the email to not respond.

Enforcement Commander Gene Pittman says that any legitimate organization would not use gift cards to collect money for any cause.

“Any charity or any group that would be doing something like that would not use gift cards. So the danger is that gift cards are store-valued cards. Once you put your money on a card and once you mail that to whoever once you mail it out that money is gone and can’t be traced again.”

Sheriff Mancuso wants to remind residents of a few tips you can use to avoid being scammed.

Resist the pressure to make an immediate decision

Verify the information before sending any money

Never wire money or give gift card information based on a request made over the phone or in an e-mail

If anyone believes they may have been victimized by these scammers, they are encouraged to contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.