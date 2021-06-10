CPSO Reality Check Program begins.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was an early Wednesday morning for a few Calcasieu Parish teens as they attended this year’s Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Reality Check Program.

“Reality Check was started in 2019 by the Sheriff, as a means to teach the youth in Calcasieu Parish life skills,” said Gene Pittman, The Enforcement Commander at CPSO.

And life skills are exactly what they learned.

“We’re talking about how to charge a battery, we’ll talk about how to change a tire, balance a checkbook,” he said.

Students even got a chance to learn how to check their car’s oil.”

“We are a busy society, parents are busy, or grandparents are busy,” he said. “So we thought, the Sheriff thought that maybe this was a way to teach a few life skills during the summer parents can build upon.”

But perhaps one of the most important lessons today, what to do when you encounter or get stopped by law enforcement at a traffic stop.

“I think it’s very important that we teach them what to do,” he said. “Teach them to be respectful, and when you get pulled over, it doesn’t have to be a bad situation. It can end well.”

Pittman says the reaction to the program has been positive.

“Some of our employee’s kids attended these classes,” he said. “So they got a lot of positive feedback from them, but I believe the public likes the fact that we do this at very high participation.”

And the program didn’t end there, participants also got a chance to experience a simulator.

“At some point today, we’ll have a DWI simulator training on a golf cart with the beer goggles on,” he said.

Classes will be held on June 16th, 23rd, 30th, July 7th, and 14th.

If you are interested in signing your teen up, you can call (337) 304-6562.

