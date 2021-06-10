50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Bill to increase compensation for people wrongfully convicted of crimes clears Legislature

(Source: Associated Press)
By Adrian Dubose
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Wire) - A bill to increase the amount paid to people who have been wrongfully convicted of crimes in Louisiana cleared the Legislature Thursday.

House Bill 92 by Rep. Joseph Marino, I-Gretna, increases compensation for people wrongfully convicted of crimes from $25,000 annually with a cap of $250,000 to $40,000 annually and a cap of $400,000.

The bill also would extend the deadline to file for the compensation.

At first, Marino asked for $50,000 per year, but the chambers agreed to $40,000 with the $400,000 cap.

The increased compensation would go into effect on July 1, 2022. Filers on or after the new effect date have the option to receive a lump sum payment of $250,000 instead of receiving $40,000 per year.

Many states - including Texas, Alabama and Florida - offer money to the wrongfully convicted.

In other action, a House resolution to create an Equal Justice Task Force to study the effects of the non-unanimous jury verdict law in Louisiana received final passage Thursday. The resolution, HR 197, was authored by Randal Gaines, D-Laplace.

It came after a House committee had bottled up a proposal to give new court hearings to 1,500 people who had been convicted of serious crimes by non-unanimous juries before Louisiana changed the law to require unanimous jury verdicts.

A resolution by Rep. Debbie Villio, R-Kenner, to study non-capital felony sentencing also passed the Legislature, as did a resolution by another lawmaker to study the use of facial recognition data by law enforcement officers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LSU Manship School News Wire. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

More heat and sunshine for Friday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More sun and heat with some rain on the way by Sunday
On February 23, 2021, Franco pleaded guilty to one count in the Bill of Information, and...
Sulphur man sentenced for federal tax fraud charges
Following the recent disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency,...
IRS announces tax relief for flood victims
Gov. Edwards discusses end of the 2021 Louisiana Legislative Session
(Source: Mark Lagrange)
Louisiana lawmakers OK sports betting rules, send to Edwards