27-year-old COVID patient returning home after being hospitalized for 160 days

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many are still dealing with the wrath of the pandemic, but now, one woman’s COVID-19 journey is finally turning the corner as she gets to go home after spending over six months in the hospital.

On 27-year-old Brittany Ferdig’s 160th day at the hospital, St. Patrick’s staff cheered as she was discharged after her long battle with COVID-19.

“To see that growth from the beginning until now is such a reminder of why I love working on rehab,” Meghann White, a rehabilitation nurse at St. Patrick, said.

“Towards the end, while I was here with the rehab, I just finally got confident and just finally had to tell myself that had to get home,” Brittany said.

Her symptoms first came on as shortness of breath and difficulty breathing. During the onset of her worsening symptoms, she initially went to Urgent Care, but with alarmingly low oxygen levels, she was sent to the hospital.

Having to check into three different hospitals over the last six months, CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital was her last stop. Brittany spent about a month at St. Patrick in the rehabilitation unit.

“When she first got here, you know, she couldn’t even get out of bed, she was very weak. She had a tracheostomy that required daily suctioning,” White said.

Some of her other complications included being on a ventilator for 60 days and having her lungs collapse.

“Her lungs were so bad that there was no elasticity to them, that they would never work again,” Brittany’s mother Crystal Ferdig said. “You know, and everything going through my mind. How do you plan a funeral? How do you do this? What, you know, where do you even go from there?”

Watching her daughter fight against the odds, she said Brittany’s recovery has been a miracle - especially after watching her code three times.

“Waking up and realizing I’d been out and died three times, that was pretty scary,” Brittany said. “I’m ready to go home. I’m ready to get back to life, go back to work - just get back to normal.”

Now that the worst of her battle with COVID is over, she’s headed back to DeRidder. Though homebound, Brittany will be continuing her recovery to regain and strengthen her motor skills.

