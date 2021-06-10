50/50 Thursdays
2021 Hurricane Special airs at 6:30 p.m.

2021 7 News Hurricane Special: Surviving the Storm.
2021 7 News Hurricane Special: Surviving the Storm.(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 2020 hurricane season will go down as one of the worst in U.S. history, causing the 21-name Atlantic list to be exhausted.

Southwest Louisiana is still recovering from being hit by two storms - Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta.

But hurricane season is here again.

Join us at 6:30 p.m. tonight for the 2021 Hurricane Special, in which we’ll discuss what we learned from last year’s storms and what we need to do to be prepared for this hurricane season.

