Westlake hosts Cub Scout Summer Day Camp

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Summer has officially started, leaving many children eager to get out of the house.

Boy Scouts of America is hosting their annual summer camp but this year’s theme is Mad Scientist.

This summer camp is being held in Westlake until this Friday, June 11th.

Cub Scouts who attend the summer camp will have the opportunity to engage in many STEM activities. Attendees will be working on Science and Engineering ranked related adventures and working on NOVA(scout STEM program) awards. They will also be featuring a wide variety of games, BB guns, archery, slingshots, songs, skits, and more.

