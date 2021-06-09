50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Westlake hosts Cub Scout Summer Day Camp

By Madison Glaser
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Summer has officially started, leaving many children eager to get out of the house.

Boy Scouts of America is hosting their annual summer camp but this year’s theme is Mad Scientist.

This summer camp is being held in Westlake until this Friday, June 11th.

Cub Scouts who attend the summer camp will have the opportunity to engage in many STEM activities. Attendees will be working on Science and Engineering ranked related adventures and working on NOVA(scout STEM program) awards. They will also be featuring a wide variety of games, BB guns, archery, slingshots, songs, skits, and more.

For more information about upcoming events, click here.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

St Jude Dream Home 2021
St. Jude Dream Home 2021
Flood relief
Flood Recovery Assistance
A list of the lowest gas prices in the area.
Local Gas Prices
Where to get your vaccination in SWLA
COVID vaccine locations in Southwest Louisiana