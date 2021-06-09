SWLA Arrest Report - June 8, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 8, 2021.

Michael R. Mcallen, 65, Sulphur: Aggravated battery; possession of a firearm by a felon; aggravated battery.

Nathanel Thaddeus Pettus, 37, Lake Charles: Broken tail lamps; third offense DWI; contempt of court.

Kristian Ann Rosas, 28, Houston, TX: Probation violation.

Magadeleno Martinez, 47, Port Arthur, TX: Federal detainer.

Travis James Garner, 31, Lake Charles: Strangulation.

Sidney Mae Harper, 22, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; money laundering.

Precious Louise Labine, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Patricia Lorain House, 39, Houston, TX: Theft under $5,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; issuing worthless checks under $5,000; forgery; possession of stolen things under $5,000.

James Earl Irving, 59, Houston, TX: Theft under $5,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.

