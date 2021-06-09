50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - June 8, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 8, 2021.

Michael R. Mcallen, 65, Sulphur: Aggravated battery; possession of a firearm by a felon; aggravated battery.

Nathanel Thaddeus Pettus, 37, Lake Charles: Broken tail lamps; third offense DWI; contempt of court.

Kristian Ann Rosas, 28, Houston, TX: Probation violation.

Magadeleno Martinez, 47, Port Arthur, TX: Federal detainer.

Travis James Garner, 31, Lake Charles: Strangulation.

Sidney Mae Harper, 22, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; money laundering.

Precious Louise Labine, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Patricia Lorain House, 39, Houston, TX: Theft under $5,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; issuing worthless checks under $5,000; forgery; possession of stolen things under $5,000.

James Earl Irving, 59, Houston, TX: Theft under $5,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

Local Lake Charles woman goes viral on TikTok
Local Lake Charles woman goes viral on TikTok
Local Lake Charles woman goes viral on TikTok
Local Lake Charles woman goes viral on TikTok
The warm afternoons make for perfect weather to relax by the pool
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More heat and humidity this afternoon, remaining drier to end the week
The council chambers was filled with interested citizens. Overflow crowd stood in the hall.
LC Council holds special meeting to consider emergency drainage funding