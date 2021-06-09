St. Jude Dream Home tickets selling fast

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Have you bought your ticket for the St. Jude dream house yet? Tickets are selling fast, and you don’t want to miss the chance to win a brand-new house.

This is going to be a beautiful home, located in a beautiful neighborhood. All proceeds will go directly towards life-saving research at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

One lucky winner will be the recipient of a brand-new home.

“This year’s home is over 2,500 living. It is a one story, three bedrooms, two-and-a-half-bathroom home. It is going to have all of the bells and whistles that you can imagine, as usual,” said Kristian Bennerscheidt.

That’s not all.

“There’s going to be a beautiful chef’s kitchen. We will also have updated Bosch appliances, which are top-notch and top-of-the-line. It’s going to be an open floor plan. There will also be an open floor plan and living space. It will include a fireplace, an outdoor grill and outdoor refrigerator and an outdoor island,” Bennerscheidt said.

Salvador Custom Homes has partnered with St. Jude for the last four years. After visiting the hospital, the Salvador’s knew it was a foundation they wanted to be a part of.

“They pay for their food, their housing and for them to get there to the hospital. It’s just a great thing and we are so glad we can participate in it,” said Kim Salvador.

Although this area has faced many challenges, taking the time to donate will help these children with the challenges that cancer brings.

“If our community can come together and buy the tickets for this home and we can send money to St. Jude, it just makes everyone feel good in their heart,” Salvador said.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.