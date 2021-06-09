SOWELA and LSU Alexandria sign agreement on transfer of credits for Business Administration

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA and LSU of Alexandria (LSUA) have announced the signing of an agreement between their Business Administration programs to make it easier for students to transfer credits from SOWELA to LSUA.

The new agreement lasts three years with the option for renewal.

Beginning in the fall 2021 semester, SOWELA students enrolled in the college’s Associate of Applied Science in Business Administration can transfer a maximum of 57 credit hours and apply them toward completion of their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in LSUA’s College of Business. Students who transfer the maximum number of credit hours from SOWELA to LSUA will have 63 credit hours left to earn their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree for a total of 120 credit hours.

”The number of students who attend SOWELA each semester and have plans to transfer to a four-year institution continues to grow each year. Therefore, it is very important for the College and our students to make that transfer process as easy and as efficient as possible,” said SOWELA Chancellor Dr. Neil Aspinwall. “The LSUA agreement will help our students continue their education and achieve their goal of a four-year degree. I am very excited about this new pathway and very appreciative of the support given to SOWELA and our students by LSUA.”

The articulation agreement between SOWELA and LSUA is the first between the two schools.

