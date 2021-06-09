50/50 Thursdays
San Antonio base on lockdown amid reports of shooter

Police respond amid an active shooter report at Joint Base San Antonio on Wednesday.
Police respond amid an active shooter report at Joint Base San Antonio on Wednesday.(Source: KSAT/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — An Air Force base in San Antonio is on lockdown for an “active shooter warning,” but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Joint Base San Antonio issued the alert midday Wednesday, telling all Lackland Air Force Base personnel to go into lockdown.

An alert on Twitter said: “Real World, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN.”

A spokeswoman for Joint Base San Antonio said she could not immediately provide any information but that officials were preparing a statement.

San Antonio police said they were “assisting” in the situation but referred questions to the base.

