Rosepine’s Jeff Smith, Ethan Frey headline LSWA 2A All-State baseball and softball teams

LOUISIANA - It was the year of the catcher in Class 2A.

Two junior catchers, Notre Dame’s senior Maci Bergeron and Rosepine’s Ethan Frey, received the top honors on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State softball and baseball teams.

Bergeron, an LSU commitment, led the Pioneers to their third straight Division III title by hitting 30 of the Pioneers’ record-setting 95 home runs. She also hit .571 and had 78 RBIs.

Frey, also an LSU commitment, led the Eagles to their first title with a .446 average, nine home runs, 45 RBIs and 32 runs scored.

For guiding their teams to their first state titles, Many softball coach Keaton Booker and Rosepine baseball coach Jeff Smith claimed the LSWA’s 2A Coaches of the Year honors.

Booker took the job as Many’s coach months before the season began and led the Lady Tigers to a 33-5 record. Smith won the first LHSAA title in his 23-year career at his alma mater as the Eagles finished 29-5.

Joining Bergeron on the Class 2A team are Notre Dame’s Abigail Savoy and Corine Poncho. Notre Dame baseball players William Vice, Dom Thibodeaux and Ethan Menard made the Class 2A baseball team after the Pioneers also won the Division III baseball title.

Rosepine was also represented on the 2A baseball team by Jake Smith and Grant Ducote. Many’s Tia Holmes and Camryn Ford made the 2A softball team for the Tigers.

LSWA CLASS 2A ALL-STATE CHARTS

SOFTBALL

Pos Player Cl stats

P Tia Holmes Many Jr. 19-4

P Chloe Bennett Rosepine Sr. 26-2

P Marley Olivier Doyle Sr. 17-3

P Taylor Periloux St. Charles Sr. 13-9

C Maci Bergeron Notre Dame Jr. .571

IF Abigail Savoy Notre Dame Jr. .574

IF Calyn Brister Rosepine Sr. .656

IF Elise Jones Doyle Sr. .418

IF Madi Hebert St. Charles Jr. .494

OF Corine Poncho Notre Dame Jr. .590

OF Xariel Washington Houma Christian Sr. 425

OF Camryn Ford Many Jr. .443

UT Avery Parrott D’Arbonne Woods Sr. .400

UT Karlee Lyles Menard Sr. 492

UT Chloe Hamilton Kinder Sr. .510

UT Destiny Pierce Houma Christian Fr. .524

UT Kate Landry Loreauville Sr. .565

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: MACI BERGERON, NOTRE DAME

COACH OF THE YEAR: KEATON BOOKER, MANY

Honorable mention: Caitlynn Byrd, North Caddo, Sr.; Madison Cook, North Caddo, Jr.; Ella Nielsen, Lakeside, Jr.; Sydney Robinson, Lakeside, Jr.; Sara Kate Booker, Minden, Fr.; Brook Jenkins, Many, Jr.; Noelle Corley, Menard; Karley Sweat, Menard; Megan Fuselier, Kinder; Sydney Seemion, Kinder; Miya Breaux, Lake Arthur; Annslee Bourgeois, Episcopal; Reagan Legros, Lake Arthur; Callie Matrie, Notre Dame; Morgan Alleman, Notre Dame; Caylyn Henry, Notre Dame; Sarah Diaz, Lafayette Christian; Stevie Credeur, Lafayette Christian; Emma Crow, Port Barre; Alyssa Soileau, Loreauville; Laurie Badeaux, Catholic-NI; Caroline McPherson, D’Arbonne Woods; Klayr Hayes, D’Arbonne Woods; Magen Fregeau, Houma Christian School; Hailey Henry, Houma Christian; Madison Diaville, Doyle; Alexis Phelps, D’Arbonne Woods; Adriana Ortiz, Menard; Emily DeSelle, Menard; Makynli Miller, Many; Shiley Cartinez, Many; Chloe Hamilton, Kinder; Baileigh Kellogg, DeQuincy; Rylie Kuiper, Northlake Christian; Laney Taylor Lakeside; Frances Robinson, Lakeside; Elizabeth Hughes, Red River; Laynie Jones, D’Arbonne Woods; Hadley Lemons, Kinder; Brianna Langley, Kinder; Ashton Veade, Menard.

BASEBALL

Pos Player Cl stats

P William Vice Notre Dame Sr. 11-1

P Kade Lively Mangham Sr. 7-1

P Andrew Yuratich Doyle Sr. 10-4

P Hunter Lail Lafayette Christian Jr. 9-1

C Ethan Frey Rosepine Jr. .446

IF Jake Smith Rosepine So. .421

IF Cade Pregeant St. Charles Sr. .437

IF Dom Thibodeaux Notre Dame Sr. .416

IF Jaden Collura St. Thomas Aquinas Sr. .447

OF Grant Ducote Rosepine So. .443

OF Brylan Green Lafayette Christian Jr. .432

OF Blaise Blancher Ascension Episcopal So. .330

UT Gage Hutson Mangham So. .467

UT Hadley Cooley DeQuincy Sr. .306

UT Miles Juston Lafayette Christin Sr. 1.63 ERA

UT Ethan Menard Notre Dame Sr. .368

UT Cade Lyons Doyle Jr. .350

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: ETHAN FREY, ROSEPINE

COACH OF THE YEAR: JEFF SMITH, ROSEPINE

Honorable mention: Jake Armand, Lake Arthur; Josh Tamplain, St. Charles; Parker Seilhan, Notre Dame; Cole Simon, Ascension Episcopal; Preston Ocmand, Ascension Episcopal; Riley Marcotte, Loreauville; Luke LeBoeuf, Kinder; Landon Richard, Kinder; Landon Schmitz, Kinder; Lane Henson, Delhi Charter; Peyton Forte, Vidalia; Thomas Amador, Houma Christian; Sam Zurik, Newman; Braden Trull, Rosepine; Jack Deville, Many; Trey Usey, Fisher; A.J. Manasco, Many; Casey Artigues, St. Thomas Aquinas; Rayden Rosalis, DeQuincy; Hayden Dolese, Newman; Gunner Gearen DeQuincy; Anthony Fernandez, St. Charles; Preston Ocmand, Ascension Episcopal; Luke Hill, Episcopal; Pierce Kellogg, Red River; Tyler Hughes, Red River; Tyson Stewart, Doyle; Braden Keen, Doyle.

