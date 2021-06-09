New lumber mill near DeRidder to create 130 direct jobs

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - More jobs are coming to Southwest Louisiana as plans for a lumber mill near DeRidder are in the works.

Governor John Bel Edwards announced Canfor, a Canadian-based lumber supplier, is planning to open a $160 Million mill in Beauregard Parish.

“It’s going to mean better family-supporting careers for a lot of young couples that are starting out, some people who may be established their self in other fields and would like to a change now there’s an opportunity,” said Beauregard Police Jury President Mike Harper.

Harper said this will be the biggest investment the parish has ever seen. Canfor’s lumber mill is expected to create 130 direct jobs with an average salary of $59,921, plus benefits.

“Even the young children that are in school today will be able to find careers here in the future for their family,” Harper said. “Now we’ll be able to see that infrastructure go in that some other future industry will benefit from as well.”

He said this project will better the lives of generations to come in the region and even attract more people to the area. The new lumber mill will be just off Highway 190 and Old Airport Road, including over a thousand acres ready for development.

“The Beauregard Regional Airport has the mega-site out there on that propert, and so it will be out east of Maryville, west of DeRidder, south of Rosepine, north of Singer.”

The project in total is expected to generate over 500 jobs.

Canfor will process yellow pine from Louisiana forests to produce a variety of wood products. Start-up is expected in late 2022.

