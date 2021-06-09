Lake Charles Recovery Expo being held this weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Recovery Expo is being held in the Prien Lake Mall parking lot Saturday, June 12, and Sunday, June 13.

The event, being hosted by HBCU adventures, is free to the public for residents to go out and speak with law firms, FEMA reps, general contractors, tree removal companies, public adjusters, and more.

The event is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.