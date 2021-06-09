50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Lake Charles Recovery Expo being held this weekend

The event, being hosted by HBCU adventures, is free to the public for residents to go out and...
The event, being hosted by HBCU adventures, is free to the public for residents to go out and speak with law firms, FEMA reps, general contractors, tree removal companies, public adjusters, and more.(HBCU Adventures)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Recovery Expo is being held in the Prien Lake Mall parking lot Saturday, June 12, and Sunday, June 13.

The event, being hosted by HBCU adventures, is free to the public for residents to go out and speak with law firms, FEMA reps, general contractors, tree removal companies, public adjusters, and more.

The event is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

Dangerous Heat Continues
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Very hot forecast ahead with little to no rain until Sunday
2021 St. Jude Dream Home.
St. Jude Dream Home tickets sell out in 34 hours
Dakota DeMoss (left) and George Harper (right)
La. troopers fired after Ronald Greene, Antonio Harris beatings
CenterPoint Energy employees, Calcasieu School Parish staff and local leaders were on hand to...
CenterPoint donates $100k to Comp-U-Dopt and distributes free laptops to Lake Charles students