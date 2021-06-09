Lake Charles holds Investors’ Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles and the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury will be hosting an Investor’s Day event on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

The goal of the event is to highlight economic development incentives, provide networking opportunities, showcase investment opportunities, and provide information on low-income housing tax credits for those interested in investing in the area.

The in-person event will take place at Golden Nugget Lake Charles and an online option will be available for those who are unable to attend in person.

Lake Charles Investors' Day (City of Lake Charles)

There is no cost to attend, but in-person registrations are limited. To submit interest in attending, prospective attendees should visit www.visitlakecharles.org/investorsday.

On Thursday, June 24, 2021, local elected officials and ambassadors will be available to provide personal tours and meet with visiting parties. To inquire about this option, those interested should email odelia.sweet@cityoflc.us.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.