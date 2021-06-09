Kim Mulkey adds Sytia Messer to LSU coaching staff

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The LSU Lady Tigers continue to make moves in what has already been a busy off-season. Their latest addition comes in the form of Sytia Messer who was named the LSU associate head coach.

Messer and new head coach Kim Mulkey’s relationship goes back to their days coaching at Baylor, where the two helped the Lady Bears reach eight Big XII championships and an NCAA title.

“I am appreciative of the commitment LSU has made to me and our program,” said Messer in a release. “To be able to reunite with Kim and to have the opportunity to continue the great partnership we have developed through the years is exciting.”

Messer brings a wealth of coaching experience that is going to be put to good use. She will be involved in coaching all positions in addition to, recruiting and scouting. Before coaching in Waco, Messer was the head coach of Tennessee Tech for three seasons finishing with a 54-41 record.

She’s no stranger to competing in the SEC as she’s done it as a player and will now be doing so as a coach. Messer is a graduate of the University of Arkansas where she helped lead the Razorbacks to the school’s first-ever Final Four in 1998. She’s also listed as one of the team’s Top 10 all-time leading scorers with 1,370 points.

“Having played in the SEC, I have always admired LSU women’s basketball and what this program has accomplished,” Messer said in a release. “It gives me great pride to be a part of a program with such a rich tradition with five Final Fours and so many outstanding players.”

With the addition of Messer to the coaching staff, Mulkey has already begun bolstering the Lady Tiger roster for next season. Some of the new faces she has signed to the program include Moon Ursin and Hannah Gusters. Both Ursin and Gusters played for Mulkey at Baylor.

Guesters has four years of eligibility left after spending one season with the Lady Bears. The former McDonald’s All-American had six double-figure games that included a career-high 22 points against Northwestern State and a career-best 10 boards against Kansas.

Ursin joins the Lady Tigers with one year of eligibility remaining. The Louisiana native averaged 12.6 points per game last season and scored a career-high 24 points in the Bear’s first-round win against Jackson State in the 2021 NCAA tournament.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.