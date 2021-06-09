Jonathan Cernek sworn in as new chairman of Coushatta Tribe

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana held an inauguration ceremony for its three newly elected officials, including newly elected chairman Jonathan Cernek, on Wednesday, June 9, at Coushatta Casino Resort’s Grand Ballroom.

Cernek, Loretta Williams and Kristian Poncho join Crystal Williams and Kevin Sickey on the five-member Coushatta Tribal Council.

Jonathan Cernek, who has served on the Coushatta Tribal Council for the past eight years, was sworn in as the tribe’s new chairman. He has held the positions of Vice-Chairman and Council Member in years past.

Cernek will begin his four-year term as Tribal Chairman. Loretta Williams was sworn in for her second four-year term on the Tribal Council, and Kristian Poncho was sworn in to begin his inaugural four-year term as Tribal Council Member. Chief Judge of the Coushatta Tribal Court Judge Daniel Stretcher administered the oath of office to the newly elected officials.

The ceremony featured welcoming comments by Coushatta Junior Princess Brianna Langley, a song performed by Aniyah Williams, plus performances by tribal dancers and LA Redtail Singers drum group. Hunter Burridge served as Master of Ceremonies.

After taking his oath of office, Chairman Cernek spoke at length of his vision for the Tribe’s future and his mission of fellowship.

“The greatest things in life happen with teamwork. My immediate goal is to inspire and promote unity throughout our tribe. We have so many great minds with the motivation to succeed. Our people continue to be our greatest resource. The future of the Coushatta Tribe looks promising, and I am excited to take the role as Chairman and lead this Tribal Council with a servant’s heart,” Cernek sai.

