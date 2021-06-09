Historic City Hall to reopen with two new exhibitions

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After undergoing extensive repairs following Hurricane Laura, the arts and cultural center will be reopening with two nationally-traveling exhibitions: “A New Moon Rises” and “Obama: An Intimate Portrait” on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Historic City Hall will also be resuming its normal business hours, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is free and the Charlestown Farmers’ Market is open on Bilbo Street behind the center every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

The first-floor gallery will house “A New Moon Rises,” a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian that highlights the dramatic landscapes captured by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) from Apollo landing sites to majestic mountains that rise out of the darkness of the lunar poles.

A New Moon Rises (Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center)

“A New Moon Rises” features 51 large-scale and highly detailed photographs of the moon taken by the LROC between 2009 and 2015. These images reveal a dynamic place with impact craters, recent volcanic activity and a crust fractured by the shrinking of a still-cooling interior. The images provide unique views of the lunar surface that not only help answer questions about the moon’s formation and evolution but reveal stunning landforms both alien and familiar.

The Smithsonian exhibit focuses on six themes: Global Views, Exploration Sites, Discoveries, Vistas, Topography and Craters. These themes helped to determine which of the thousands of images taken by the LROC would be chosen for display. The exhibit was developed by the National Air and Space Museum’s Center for Earth and Planetary Studies and the School of Earth and Space Exploration at Arizona State University. The national tour is organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES).

It will be on display through Saturday, September 4.

Black Heritage Gallery will be opening with “Obama: An Intimate Portrait,” a collection of photographs of Barack Obama’s presidency taken by Chief Official White House photographer Pete Souza. Souza is famous for first photographing former President Ronald Reagan.

President Barack Obama works at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, Oct. 14, 2016. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) (Pete Souza | The White House)

The exhibition features 50 photographs that were personally chosen by Pete Souza, and his photographs put viewers in Obama’s daily life according to Souza. “Starting on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2009, I was determined to create the best photographic archive of a President that had ever been done. That meant I needed to always be around. Every day.”

This exhibit will be on view through Saturday, July 31. It is presented by Black Heritage Gallery with support from the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana and the Lake Charles Chapter of Southern University Alumni Federation. The exhibition was organized by art2art Circulating Exhibitions.

A collection of local artists’ work will also be on view in the Gallery by the Lake at Historic City Hall. Be sure to see “Amy Deland: Rising Above” in the second-floor gallery before Saturday, August 7.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.