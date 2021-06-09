FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Very hot forecast ahead with little to no rain until Sunday

Evening Planner (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Certainly the best part of the forecast this week has been the general lack of rain and abundance of sunshine and heat. The heat comes with quite the added boost of high humidity sending heat indices into the upper 90s to lower 100s during the afternoon, so it’s very important to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks when working outdoors. The forecast looks good though this evening if you’ll be heading out, so just make sure to dress of a very warm and muggy evening with lows in the upper 70s.

As has the been the case the past couple of mornings, a few nocturnal showers developing offshore could work inland during the early morning hours. These won’t be disruptive to your day, and if they do manage to develop will be very short-lived. Clouds tomorrow may be a little thicker to start but give way to sunshine by the afternoon with highs again on a degree or two shy of 90 by the afternoon with heat index readings around 100.

The weather pattern looks to be virtually the same for Friday and Saturday, meaning little to no rain, high humidity with times of clouds and sun and highs each day around 90. A trough of low pressure drops in from the north on Sunday sending a good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon and evening. This will bring back a bit of unsettled pattern into next week with more scattered, mainly afternoon, showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. A weak front tries to move in Wednesday, keeping additional rain chances in play through the middle part of next week.

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a potential area of tropical develop off the coast of Nicaragua in Central America. It’s only giving it a minimal 10% chance of development over the next 5 days, meaning it may not form at all. Beyond that, models heading into the following week try to show some weak development in the Bay of Campeche, but even that is up for debate and is certainly nothing we should be concerned about along the northern Gulf at this time. It is hurricane season, so it’s always a reminder to stay prepared and check that forecast daily as things can quickly change.

