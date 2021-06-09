FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More heat and humidity this afternoon, remaining drier to end the week

Another warm day ahead with highs in the upper 80's (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tuesday was another warm and muggy afternoon as temperatures climbed into the upper 80′s with the feels like temperatures back into the upper 90′s to triple digits. More of the same can be expected for our Wednesday as we see plenty of sunshine to help warm us through the afternoon and the lower rain chances stick around as well.

The warm afternoons make for perfect weather to relax by the pool (KPLC)

Making your way out the door this morning temperatures much like the last several mornings are remaining slightly above average in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s thanks to the moisture in place as well as a few clouds. Unlike yesterday the radar is remaining mostly quiet with just a few showers popping up every so often and really throughout the day I expect that to continue. We could see a few showers throughout the morning hours with a few storms possible during the afternoon, but the activity will be far and few between with most locations staying dry. Temperatures will climb quickly through the morning and into the afternoon with many locations being back into the middle 80′s by lunchtime with upper 80′s and even a few 90′s possible as you make your way home from work. High pressure continues to build in and remain in place helping us to stay dry through the rest of the week.

Better rain chances return into next week (KPLC)

Really the next several days are pretty much a carbon copy and paste with temperatures climbing into the upper 80′s to near 90 each afternoon with out heat indices reaching the upper 90′s to near 100 most afternoons. It will be key to stay hydrated if you are working outdoors for a prolonged period of time by drinking water or Gatorade as much as possible. As for the rain chances the good news is they remain on the lower end with just a few showers and storms possible each day with the daytime heating and moisture in place. Our weather does begin to change slightly into the second half of the weekend as a slow moving front drifts south bringing us better rain chances. Any week plans as of now look to be fine for Saturday, but we need to keep an eye out for Sunday as a few more showers and storms may be in play.

It will be warm, but feeling even warmer over the next few days (KPLC)

Looking ahead to next week a more unsettled pattern returns with showers and storms returning daily as the front that moves in for the weekend begins to stall over the region helping to create a more unsettled pattern. A look at the tropics shows little change as the area of interest in the southern Caribbean still has a low chance of development with the National Hurricane Center giving it a 20% chance over the next 5 days. We’ll continue to monitor the system over the next few days, but let me stress as of now this has no impact to Southwest Louisiana. Have a great Wednesday and stay cool out there!

A slow moving front brings rain back into the forecast Sunday (KPLC)

The chance of development continues to remain low over the next 5 days (KPLC)

