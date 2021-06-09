50/50 Thursdays
FEMA to reimburse Lake Charles $46.5 million for debris removal

This mountain of debris is from the Brimstone Museum in Sulphur which was too severely damaged by Hurricane Laura to be repaired.
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA will reimburse Lake Charles $46.5 million for debris removal following Hurricane Laura.

More than 2 million acres of debris were removed following Laura, according to the office of Sen. John Kennedy, which announced the reimbursement. FEMA reimbursed 90 percent of the removal cost. The funding is authorized under the Robert T. Stafford Act.

