FEMA to reimburse Lake Charles $46.5 million for debris removal

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA will reimburse Lake Charles $46.5 million for debris removal following Hurricane Laura.

More than 2 million acres of debris were removed following Laura, according to the office of Sen. John Kennedy, which announced the reimbursement. FEMA reimbursed 90 percent of the removal cost. The funding is authorized under the Robert T. Stafford Act.

