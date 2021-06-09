50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

El Salvador makes Bitcoin legal tender

This photo from Tuesday, June 8, 2021, shows El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly.
This photo from Tuesday, June 8, 2021, shows El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly.(Source: Legislative Assembly of El Salvador via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly has approved legislation making the cryptocurrency Bitcoin legal tender in the country, the first country to do so.

It comes just days after President Nayib Bukele raised the proposal at a Bitcoin conference.

The digital currency will be able to be used in any transaction and any business will have to accept payment in Bitcoin, with the exception of those lacking the technology to do so.

The U.S. dollar will also continue to be El Salvador’s currency and no one will be forced to pay in Bitcoin.

The exchange rate between the two currencies will be established by the market.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo on Sept. 28, 2020.
White House drops Trump orders trying to ban TikTok, WeChat
Aerial footage shows a herd of elephants resting after they trekked 310 miles north from a...
China’s wandering elephants becoming international stars
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff continues vaccine push in Tallahassee
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff continues vaccine push in Tallahassee
Cub Scouts Summer Day Camp
Westlake hosts Cub Scout Summer Day Camp
Aerial footage shows a herd of elephants resting after they trekked 310 miles north from a...
Elephants nap after 310 mile trek